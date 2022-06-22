Middle Tennessee State University offers free self-defense course

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University will be offering a self-defense course throughout the month of July.

The class will be taught by Sgt. Jason Hurley, who is one of the two campus officers who were certified to instruct the Rape Aggression Defense Systems (RAD) course.

“I feel a personal responsibility to provide the knowledge and experience that I have to help survivors overcome their fear, depression and anxiety,” Hurley said. “When I see those faces turn to happiness, joy, confidence and empowerment and see their self-respect regained, nothing is more rewarding to me.”

The RAD course will teach women self-defense tactics and techniques and provide risk awareness, reduction, recognition and avoidance education, hands-on, physical defense instruction and practice.

The course will be held twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays over a three-week period. The class will start on July 5 and ends on July 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Those who participate will be asked to commit to all of the sessions to receive proper training.

The course will be free to female MTSU students, faculty, staff and community members aged 13 and older. Those who are interested can register by email at rad@mtsu.edu or through the MTSU Police RAD website.

MTSU has been offering the RAD course to the campus and surrounding community since 2003 and has trained hundreds of women.

No previous background or experience in physical training will be required to attend.

In this September 2021 file photo, Jason Hurley, Middle Tennessee State University Police training sergeant, models deflecting an attack with MTSU police officer Katelynn Erskine as part of the self-defense course Rape Aggression Defense Systems, or RAD, offered free of charge. Registration is open for the next RAD course that begins July 5, 2022. (MTSU file photo by Stephanie Barrette) (Stephanie Barrette | Photo courtesy of Middle Tennessee State University)

In this September 2021 file photo, Middle Tennessee State University student Gaby Jaimes, left, practices defending against an attack from her partner Savannah Winegar, another MTSU student, as part of the free self-defense course Rape Aggression Defense Systems, or RAD. Registration is open for the next RAD course that begins July 5, 2022. (MTSU file photo by Stephanie Barrette) (Stephanie Barrette | Photo courtesy of Middle Tennessee State University)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.