Man trapped under ATV after rollover crash

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday evening, a man was trapped under an ATV near the Cumberland River.

Wilson County Sheriff officials were dispatched to Coles Ferry Pike and Walleye Pike for a rollover crash. When they arrived, they found a middle-aged man trapped underneath an ATV near a boat ramp for the Cumberland River.

The man was injured; however, his condition is unknown now.

No further information has been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

