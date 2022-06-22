Advertisement

Man trapped under ATV after rollover crash


(WCAX)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday evening, a man was trapped under an ATV near the Cumberland River.

Wilson County Sheriff officials were dispatched to Coles Ferry Pike and Walleye Pike for a rollover crash. When they arrived, they found a middle-aged man trapped underneath an ATV near a boat ramp for the Cumberland River.

The man was injured; however, his condition is unknown now.

No further information has been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

