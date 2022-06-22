Man drives himself to hospital with gunshot wound to face

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man shot in the jaw late Tuesday night in Madison.

According to police, a man was shot outside of his home on Aideen Place in Madison around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said the man drove himself to Skyline Medical Center and arrived with a gunshot wound to the jaw.

Officers were not able to get much information from the man, as it was difficult for him to speak with the wound to his jaw. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

