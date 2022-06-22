Local react to President Biden’s potential gas tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You could soon see a change in how much you pay at the pump.

President Joe Biden is considering lifting the gas tax temporarily,

You’re paying about 18 cents a gallon in federal tax. Still, if President Biden approves a gas tax holiday nationwide, that’s 18 cents a gallon back in your pocket, something drivers say would make all the difference. Anything it takes to save a few cents at the pump.

“This was $4.46, and the last tank I filled up in North Carolina was $4.70,” Lori Todd said.

Lori Todd travels for work, but as gas prices rise, she’s making changes.

“A lot. A lot of trips combining,” Lori said.

And she’s not the only one.

“We’re definitely reconsidering all of the trips we have planned,” said Mary Spivey.

Spivey is talking about cutting back on summer road trips with her grandchildren.

“I mean, it takes 30 dollars for me just to get to half a tank Spivey.”

But there may soon be some relief.

“I think getting rid of gas taxes would be an excellent thing,” Lori said.

And it’s something President Joe Biden says he’s seriously considering. Lifting the federal gas tax would save drivers like Lori about more than 15 cents a gallon.

It may not seem like much, but Lori says saving those few extra dollars will go a long way.

“Removing gas taxes would be incredibly helpful,” Lori said.

President Biden plans to announce his decision on the gas tax holiday by the end of this week.

