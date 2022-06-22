First Alert Forecast: Temperatures could climb into the 100s as humidity builds today

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT CONTINUES TODAY

A warm and humid start to our Wednesday and temperatures will stay in the upper 90s but some will flirt with the triple digits during the day under plenty of sunshine.

In addition, the added humidity will make it feel like we’re in the triple digits for the afternoon. We remain under an air quality alert this afternoon so those with trouble breathing should limit time outside again today.

A brief passing shower will try and swing through late today and into early tonight, but most of us will get by without any rain.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Thursday, and we should lose the humidity with highs in the mid 90s.

Right back to the upper 90s on Friday and Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and that humidity gradually returning.

We’ll stay in the 90s on Sunday with a passing shower or storm in the afternoon.

Monday looks cooler with temperatures in the 80s and another small chance of a shower or storm during the day.

We’ll stay in the 80s on Tuesday under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.