Extra crews called to assist in large apartment fire during heat wave


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 22, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews began battling a large apartment building fire Wednesday.

NFD said crews were dispatched to the Foxcroft Apartments on Paragon Mills Road for reports of an apartment fire. When crews approached the scene, they said they could see smoke from Nolensville Road.

Crews noted that heavy smoke was coming from a breezeway of one of the buildings as soon as they arrived. NFD said a 2nd alarm response was called on the fire for manpower due to the heat outside and the working conditions for first responders.

“Incident Command wants to ensure that there is enough personnel to rotate until the situation is under control and the response will be downgraded,” said NFD officials.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Crews remain on scene battling the fire.

This is a breaking news update and we will update the story as we learn more.

