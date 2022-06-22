Eggplant Rollatini with Mozzarella & Provolone recipe

RECIPE:

1 medium eggplant

8 ounces mozzarella, grated or sliced into thin strips

1 lb. ricotta (15 oz container)

1/4 lb. provolone cheese, grated or sliced into thin strips

2 cups tomato sauce

1/2 cup grated parmesan, divided

10-12 fresh basil leaves

2-3 sprigs parsley, leaves minced, stems discarded

salt & pepper to taste

olive oil for drizzling and brushing

Preheat oven 375 degrees.

Cut off the stem of the eggplant. Peel the skin with a peeler, leaving some peel, making “stripes.” Slice eggplant into ½ -inch thick slices. Line a sheet pan with foil and lightly coat with olive oil. Lay out eggplant slices in one layer. Drizzling a little olive oil, or brush slices with oil. Season with salt & pepper. Roast for about 15-20 minutes until softened and slightly browned.

In a large bowl combine the mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, and 1/4 cup of the parmesan. Season with salt & pepper and mix to combine well.

Using a 9 x 13 (or similar) baking/casserole dish, spoon a thin layer of sauce on bottom of pan. Lay out a cooked eggplant slice on a work surface. Spoon a few tablespoons of the cheese mixture on top. Spread into a thin but a little thick layer. Place a basil leaf on top. Roll up slice gently and place seam side down into the casserole dish. Repeat with the rest of the slices and cheese mixture, placing eggplant rolls in a single layer. Spoon tomato sauce over rolls to coat lightly. Sprinkle remaining parmesan,

Roast in oven until bubbly and golden, about 30 minutes.

