Children’s hospital at Vanderbilt begins vaccinations for kids under 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Starting Wednesday, children under the age of five will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccines at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt during a vaccination event.

There are a few things to keep in mind for parents interested in scheduling an appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine requires your little ones to get three doses. The first two will be given three weeks apart, and the third will be given at least eight weeks later.

Appointments for the second and third doses will be scheduled during your first visit. While there is no charge for the vaccine, your insurance will be billed to help cover the cost of administering it.

Schedule your child’s vaccine online here.

