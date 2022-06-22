Child gets hand trapped in pool jet in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Chapel Hill Fire Department along with several other agencies helped free a 5-year-old’s hand that became stuck in a pool jet.

CHFD crews, along with responders from the Franklin Fire Department, responded to the incident at the community pool in the Spring Creek Farms Subdivision.

CHFD said that due to extreme temperatures and extensive rescue operations, the extraction took approximately 3.5 hours. FFD reports the child only suffered minor injuries.

Photos of the pool jet where the child got his hand stuck (Photo courtesy of the Chapel Hill Fire Department)

