6-year-old nearly drowns while at summer camp


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 6-year-old nearly drowned Tuesday while attending a summer camp.

Gallatin Police said a summer camp with the Hendersonville Christian Academy was visiting the Gallatin Civic Center Pool when a 6-year-old reportedly had a medical emergency while in the pool. Officials said the child was seen floating face down in the pool.

When crews responded, CPR was administered, and the child came to. Authorities said the child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Medical Center for further evaluation as a precaution.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

