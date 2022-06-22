1 dead, multiple injured in wreck in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was confirmed dead following a fatal accident Wednesday in West Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police said the accident occurred around 12:18 p.m. at Briley Pkwy and Centennial Blvd. Multiple people were also transported from the scene; however, only one person has been confirmed dead at this time.

Police have closed all exits near the crash and told drivers to expect delays.

No information regarding what caused the accident or the victims’ identities have been released.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.