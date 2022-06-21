Advertisement

Woman’s backpack, wallet stolen from shopping cart in Kroger

Surveillance footage of a man stealing a woman's things inside Kroger.
Surveillance footage of a man stealing a woman's things inside Kroger.(SPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for a man who allegedly swiped a woman’s backpack and wallet while she was shopping at Kroger.

According to SPD, the man can be seen on surveillance cameras taking the items from the woman’s shopping cart inside the Kroger on W. Sam Ridley Parkway on June 16.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man in the footage to contact them at 615-267-5434.

