Woman’s backpack, wallet stolen from shopping cart in Kroger

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for a man who allegedly swiped a woman’s backpack and wallet while she was shopping at Kroger.

According to SPD, the man can be seen on surveillance cameras taking the items from the woman’s shopping cart inside the Kroger on W. Sam Ridley Parkway on June 16.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man in the footage to contact them at 615-267-5434.

On 16 June 2022, the below pictured male took a females backpack and wallet out of a shopping cart at the Kroger Grocery Store on W. Sam Ridley Parkway. Anyone who recognizes this individual or knows where he may be found please contact Detective Allan Nabours, (615) 267-5434. pic.twitter.com/PEP6HdeL6y — SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) June 21, 2022

