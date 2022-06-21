Advertisement

Teenage girl stabbed to death in North Nashville

By Tony Garcia and Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the suspects in a deadly stabbing outside of a Walmart in North Nashville on Monday night.

According to police, two groups of girls began fighting inside of the Walmart on Dickerson Pike and it continued into the parking lot. Police said someone pulled a knife and stabbed a 14-year-old girl at the bus stop on the edge of the Walmart parking lot around 9:45 p.m. The girl was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspects fled the scene on foot and the search for them continues. The investigation is focusing on surveillance cameras from the parking lot and possible social media posts.

