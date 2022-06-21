Advertisement

Popular downtown Nashville bar opens location at airport


By Terry Bulger
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Visitors to Nashville will get another chance to experience a Music City Honky Tonk even if they never make it downtown.

The C Concourse Celebration near Gate 15 at Nashville’s airport applauded the landing of one more Country Music Honky Tonk.

Today they made it official for the Brad Shelton named Bar Ole Red, a salute to one of his most famous songs.

It’s also a sort of oasis for long-distance travelers needing a break.

Nashville’s Sarah Knight is headed to Switzerland.

She said, “It’s definitely a great location, and so important to have your hometown places in the airport like this; it’s just a great day for them to open.”

For Bailey Callahan, it’s one more venue to play, whether you’re coming or going.

She’s happy their adding this to the Olle Red on Lower Broadway.

This is a celebration of the city’s airport’s continued growth and country music’s popularity.

Now it’s one more option when starting your vacation: lunch, dinner, or a song.

