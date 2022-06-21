Police search for two retail store thieves in Smyrna
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a pair of thieves who have been stealing from retails stores this month.
According to SPD, two men can be seen on surveillance cameras walking out of various stores with stolen merchandise, including the Lowe’s on June 6.
Anyone with information on either man is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5455.
