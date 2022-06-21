Police search for two retail store thieves in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a pair of thieves who have been stealing from retails stores this month.

According to SPD, two men can be seen on surveillance cameras walking out of various stores with stolen merchandise, including the Lowe’s on June 6.

Anyone with information on either man is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5455.

The SPD is requesting your help identifying the two men pictured. Last seen walking through the Lowe’s parking lot on June 6th. They are suspects in multiple retail thefts. Contact Det. Robert Monroe at 615-267-5455 or by email at robert.monroe@townofsmyrna.org. pic.twitter.com/BXtL7ZVHAU — SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) June 21, 2022

