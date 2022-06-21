Advertisement

Police search for two retail store thieves in Smyrna

These two men are wanted for multiple thefts.
These two men are wanted for multiple thefts.(SPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a pair of thieves who have been stealing from retails stores this month.

According to SPD, two men can be seen on surveillance cameras walking out of various stores with stolen merchandise, including the Lowe’s on June 6.

Anyone with information on either man is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5455.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Matthew Charboneau was charged with aggravated assault against a first responder, assault...
Officer breaks ankle in altercation with man on Broadway
Surveillance footage of a man stealing a woman's things inside Kroger.
Woman’s backpack, wallet stolen from shopping cart in Kroger
WSMV man charged
Man charged in boy's death in head-on crash
WSMV news flash
Tuesday morning News Update