Officer breaks ankle in altercation with man on Broadway


Matthew Charboneau was charged with aggravated assault against a first responder, assault...
Matthew Charboneau was charged with aggravated assault against a first responder, assault against a police officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by Metro Police.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer is recovering after breaking his ankle during a physical altercation with a man on Broadway on Saturday night.

Metro Police Officer Kevin Clausius, who has been with the department for five years, was working the Entertainment District Initiative in the 400 block of Broadway when he saw Matthew Charboneau yelling at people and acting aggressively toward another man.

Metro Police Officer Kevin Clausius
Metro Police Officer Kevin Clausius(Metro Nashville Police Department)

Clausius approached Charboneau, 41, who immediately engaged in a physical altercation with him during which Clausius’ left ankle was broken. Police said when Charboneau was placed into handcuffs, he then attempted to headbutt a second Metro officer, barely missing.

Charboneau, of Nashville, is charged with aggravated assault against a first responder, assault against a police officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He remained jailed in lieu of $12,350 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

