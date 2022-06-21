Metro Schools, Titans to start girls high school flag football league

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It worked in Williamson County, so now Davidson County wants in on the fun.

The Titans are partnering with Metro Nashville Public Schools to bring a girl’s flag football league to 15 high schools.

The league will begin in Spring 2023, and the season’s logistics are still being worked out.

MNPS and the Titans will collaborate with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) on the league as it evaluates the potential to sanction the sport in Tennessee officially. In addition, TSSAA will advise in the area of game officials, championship planning, tournament format, rules interpretations, and any other areas that may help set a framework for Girls’ Flag Football to grow in Tennessee.

NFL FLAG, which has led efforts to expand women’s flag football across the U.S. at the youth, high school, and collegiate levels, will also partner with the program to provide training and guidance.

“We couldn’t wait to partner with the Tennessee Titans to bring girl’s flag football to Metro,” said Mark North, Athletics Director for MNPS High Schools. “We are proud of our student-athletes and the tremendous amount of talent in our school district, and we can’t wait to offer young women a new avenue to engage with football and utilize their athletic abilities. A huge thanks to the Titans organization for making this a reality.”

