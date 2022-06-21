Metro Council to consider budget during Tuesday meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville council could make the final vote on Tuesday night on the almost $3 billion budget for the fiscal year 2023.

The $3 billion budget includes some council-proposed changes that total about $9 million, and some of the significant changes include more money for some MNPS support staff and Metro employees.

“Of course, I support any improvement for support staff,” said Xaviera Washington, MNPS support staff.

They said that Xaviera is talking about the additional $4 million in the council’s proposed budget to bring MNPS support staff to a livable wage, about $18 an hour.

“Yes, I think it’s really important that we have that money in the budget, and yes, it should be more. I also wish the mayor’s office had actually brought in SEIU, the Union that represents most of these workers, early in the process, to talk about what was needed and what those what the stakeholders what the employees really needed and wanted,” said Ginny Welsch - Metro Councilwoman for District 16

But Washington said the proposed $4 million isn’t enough

“We asked for $9 million, and we only got $4 million,” said Washington. “People that are significantly underpaid, that would be beneficial to them, but for support employees like myself, we’re caught in the middle because we do not benefit from that,” she added.

News 4 asked Councilmember Welsch how they came up with the $4 million.

“The math after that meeting in our work sessions came back that $4 million would be able to avoid compression and still get the result we wanted but maybe not to the extent that we wanted. But it does bring people up to a living wage, and that is what is first and foremost important, said Councilmember Welsch.

Another Important group to the council is Metro employees.

The council’s proposed budget increases the cost of living adjustment for metro employees to 4.5%

“The mayor put in 4% Cola. This the chair substitute raises it to 4.5%. Again, I think it’s unconscionable that we’re not giving the full COLA increase. We know what’s happening right now with inflation and prices, and people are watching their purchasing power dwindle,” Welsch said. “And I think we have an obligation to pay fair wages, but I’m glad that we’re at least taking a half percentage point step. Closer to what is the right thing to do,” she added.

Welsch said she felt pretty good about the budget passing on Tuesday night.

The almost $3 billion budget is significantly larger than last year’s. So News 4′s Tosin Fakile asked if the city could afford it.

“We can’t afford not to afford it. We have the money. We’re in the best financial position we’ve been in for a very, very long time,” Welsch said. “But we can afford this. We can actually afford even slightly more. I think, but I’m at least pleased that we’re finally putting real money behind many of these issues even though it’s still not enough,” she added.

Metro Council is expected to put in the final vote tonight, but they have till June 30th to vote on the budget.

