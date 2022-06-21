Man stabbed 7 times at housing development for elderly, disabled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the heart seven times at a housing development for the elderly and disabled, according to an arrest affidavit.

On June 16, in the 2900 block of John A. Merritt Boulevard, 49-year-old Michael Arnell Hayes was allegedly caught on surveillance footage getting off an elevator, walking over to a group of people in the lobby, and speaking aggressively.

Shortly after, the victim entered the lobby, where he and Hayes began arguing. Hayes was accused of pepper spraying the victim.

In response, the victim attempted to block the spray and struck Hayes.

The affidavit stated that the two moved their argument into the hallway, where they continued their argument where Hayes allegedly pulled out a knife.

Hayes and the victim moved back into the lobby. With the knife still in hand, Hayes walked toward the elevator, where he held it open for him; however, the victim decided not to enter it.

Hayes then followed the victim outside, where they continued to argue.

Hayes allegedly stepped toward the victim and was reportedly punched in the face. After being punched initially, Hayes allegedly grabbed the victim’s shirt and stabbed him several times.

After the argument ended, officers with Davidson County arrived at the scene and asked who had stabbed the victim, and Hayes admitted.

According to the affidavit, doctors told officials that the victim was stabbed seven times and had a wound to his heart. They added that the victim was also unable to speak due to his injuries and is in critical condition.

