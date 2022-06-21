Individual in distress causes concern at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Crisis Response Team assisted in diffusing an incident related to an individual at the Nashville International Airport Tuesday.

BNA officials said at approximately 1:45 p.m., BNA Public Safety, and Crisis Response officers assisted a situation of an individual who was in distress.

No flights have been impacted at this time.

No further information regarding the incident has been released at this time.

