Franklin police searching for man who allegedly stole running car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man suspected of stealing a running car from a parking lot.

According to surveillance footage from the scene, a man with a beard wearing a black graphic tee with the words “rebel”, blue jeans, a tan baseball cap and dark red shoes, allegedly stole a 2011 Kia Soul from the parking lot of Paletas Tocumbo on W. Main Street.

Photos of a man in a business who allegedly stole a 2011 Kia Soul in a parking lot in Franklin (Photo credit to Franklin Police Department)

FPD said the car was left running with the keys still inside. They believe the man may be homeless.

FPD is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact them at (615) 794-2513.

