First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine today but air quality concerns remain

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

A bit of a warmer start to our Tuesday as we’re headed out the door this morning temperatures are mostly in the 60s. Temperatures will climb back into the mid and even upper 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine to go around. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee until midnight tonight. Sensitive groups, like those with asthma, should limit time outside this afternoon.

Tonight, will be warmer again with temperatures in the lower 70s in the afternoo.

On Wednesday temperatures will stay in the upper 90s but some will flirt with the triple digits during the day as it gets slightly more humid. That added humidity will make it feel like we’re in the triple digits for the afternoon. A brief passing shower will try and swing through Wednesday night thanks to a quick move cold front.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Thursday, and we should lose the humidity with highs in the mid 90s.

Right back to the upper 90s on Friday and Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

We’ll stay in the 90s on Sunday with a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon.

Monday looks cooler with temperatures in the 80s and another small chance of a shower or storm.

