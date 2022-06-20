Worker shortages, increased amount of travelers lead to thousands of flight cancelations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Airlines began working Monday to get back on track after thousands of flights were canceled or delayed over the weekend.

Airline officials said some contributing factors to these problems include big storms across the country last week, an increased number of travelers, and airline worker shortages.

One pilot from Delta Airlines said they were not staffed appropriately for summer travel, and the company is scheduling more lights than they can fly.

Travel numbers have also gone back to pre-pandemic statistics, with more than two million people traveling through TSA daily. TSA checkpoints also reported the highest checkpoint volume on Friday since Nov. 28, 2021, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

“The layover was supposed to be two hours, and it ended up being five,” said traveler Theron Bean. “I do try to get here early. I do end up flying probably once or twice a quarter for work. So and have been doing so since we were able to fly out of the pandemic. So it’s not always as big a deal for me, and I always still check a bag.”

According to Flight Aware, more than 230 canceled flights were going in and out of the United States Monday.

