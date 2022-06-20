Woman found dead from heat-related issues, body in advanced state of decomposition

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was found dead in a trailer Sunday in an advanced state of decomposition.

Benton County Sheriff officials said deputies responded to reports of a deceased female in Camden, TN. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman’s body in advanced stages of decomposition.

Authorities believe that the victim died from heat-related issues and that due to the lack of A/C in the trailer where she was found, her body was decomposing at a quicker pace.

Friends of the victim from out of state are reportedly coming to pick up cats that belonged to the victim. Officials confirmed that the Benton County Animal Shelter plan to tend to the cats until the friends arrive.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.