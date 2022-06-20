TBI: Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old man

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Humphreys County man Monday.

The TBI said they are working to locate 71-year-old Douglass Bolden. Authorities said Bolden has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without help.

Bolden is described as being 5′ 9″, 120 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on foot in the area of Sykes Branch Rd. wearing a blue and green plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Bolden’s whereabouts is asked to call Humphreys County Sheriff Office at 931-296-2301 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

