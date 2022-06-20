Suspected shooter arrested, accomplice still missing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man surrendered Tuesday after being sought after a shooting of a downtown Nashville garage attendant.

Metro Police said 34-year-old Rickey Holman surrendered at the Downtown Detention Center after being on the run with a woman named Natasha Newsman, 33, who has yet to be captured.

man arrested (MNPD)

Video shows the 35-year-old attendant assisting people paying at the garage gate at Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway late Sunday night when a red Chevrolet Equinox pulled up to the gate and tried to avoid the fee.

Surveillance video from the garage shows the driver, Newman, and passenger, Holman, of the Equinox in an argument with the attendant. Holman pulls out a pistol and fires one shot at the attendant.

Police believe the shooters drove away in this red Chevrolet Equinox, based on surveillance footage. (MNPD)

A young girl was in the back seat of the Equinox at the time of the shooting.

Police said the attendant was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a non-critical gunshot wound to his leg.

The male passenger reportedly wore a white button-down shirt with thin dark stripes, tan pants, stud earrings, and a gold chain. The female driver wore a turquoise jumper with white bracelets on her wrists. The young girl, 8-10 years old, was wearing a blue dress.

Holman was charged with aggravated assault and gun possession by a convicted felon and has a bond set at $75,000.

