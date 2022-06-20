Suspect at large after shooting security guard in garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspect is on the run following a late-night shooting on Sunday.

Metro Police said a security guard began fighting with an individual around 10:48 p.m. Sunday in the garage located at 5th Ave and Broadway.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the security guard before fleeing the scene. The security guard was transported to the hospital; however, information regarding the victim’s condition is unknown.

Authorities have confirmed that no suspects have been identified following the shooting, and the suspect remains at large.

