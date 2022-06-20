Advertisement

Patron and store clerk exchange gunfire


Two people were injured in this shooting.
By Mary Alice Royse and Carley Gordon
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A store clerk is recovering Monday after an overnight shooting in downtown Nashville.

Metro Police said around 1:15 a.m., a patron and store clerk exchanged gunfire at the Citgo Gas Station located at 5th and Main. Authorities said the person fired at the clerk after getting into an argument outside the store.

Police believe there were at least a dozen shots fired between the two.

Officials said the patron is in critical condition, whereas the store clerk is in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing, and charges will be announced later.

