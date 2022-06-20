Murfreesboro man charged with vehicular homicide in 11-year-old’s death

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a crash last month that killed an 11-year-old.

Eduardo Tejeda, 42, was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of vehicle homicide, three counts of vehicular assault, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, driving without a license and an open container.

Police said Tejada was the driver of a vehicle that veered into the oncoming lane of traffic on Lascassas Pike on May 23, crashing into a Toyota Corolla. Cole Johnson, who was in the fifth grade at Providence Christian Academy, died in the crash while two adults and a 9-year-old male were injured. A passenger in the car with Tejeda was also injured.

A toxicology reported showed Tejeda was over the legal limit when he crashed.

Tejeda is being held on a $177,000 bond. He is set to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Sept. 1.

