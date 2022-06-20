Advertisement

Murfreesboro man charged with vehicular homicide in 11-year-old’s death


Eduardo Tejeda was arrested on Monday by Murfreesboro Police on charges that included vehicular...
Eduardo Tejeda was arrested on Monday by Murfreesboro Police on charges that included vehicular homicide.(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a crash last month that killed an 11-year-old.

Eduardo Tejeda, 42, was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of vehicle homicide, three counts of vehicular assault, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, driving without a license and an open container.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Community mourns 11-year-old killed in Murfreesboro crash

Police said Tejada was the driver of a vehicle that veered into the oncoming lane of traffic on Lascassas Pike on May 23, crashing into a Toyota Corolla. Cole Johnson, who was in the fifth grade at Providence Christian Academy, died in the crash while two adults and a 9-year-old male were injured. A passenger in the car with Tejeda was also injured.

A toxicology reported showed Tejeda was over the legal limit when he crashed.

Tejeda is being held on a $177,000 bond. He is set to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Sept. 1.

