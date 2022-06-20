Advertisement

Missing Humphreys County man found safe


Authorities are working to locate this missing man.(TBI)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing with a possible medical condition in Humphreys County on Monday morning has been found safe.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday night that Douglass Bolden, 71, had been found safe. A silver alert had been issued because Bolden has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without help.

Bolden is described as being 5′ 9″, 120 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on foot in the area of Sykes Branch Road wearing a blue and green plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Bolden’s whereabouts is asked to call Humphreys County Sheriff Office at 931-296-2301 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

