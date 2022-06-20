Juneteenth celebrated in Franklin at former slave’s home

FRIDAY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Outside the McLemore House, owned and built by a former slave, a celebration was held Monday for freedom.

The celebration was held as part of Juneteenth, a national holiday that marks freedom for Texas slaves in 1865, where historical clothing mixed with historical people.

The milestone eventually led to freedom for slaves nationwide.

“I wrote a letter wondering why we are still having slave auctions outside the nation’s capitol,” a man portraying President Abraham Lincoln said. “The constitution could do something about that.”

Lincoln’s presence still overwhelms all events like these, but so too did the idea of diversity.

The mix of people attending on a day off was clearly noticed.

In a friendly picnic-like atmosphere that appeared to be the goal, this was not a day for historians to explain Juneteenth.

A day once reserved for Texas and its end to slavery, now meaningful to Tennessee.

In Franklin, they chose to make it more than just a day off.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.