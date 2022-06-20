Indiana woman dies while attending Bonnaroo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Indiana woman died while at Bonnaroo, police confirmed on Monday.

Manchester Police said Lee Ann Sizemore, of Lowell, Indiana, was found dead at the campground over the weekend.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police do not suspect foul play in the death. An autopsy was requested to determine the cause of death.

