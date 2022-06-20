Fishing advisory issued for six different Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced several precautionary fish consumption advisories Monday due to various health concerns.

After conducting several tests in local reservoirs, officials determined that a precautionary advisory needed to be issued for three different reservoirs around Tennessee.

“We provide these advisories so the community can make informed decisions about whether or not to consume the fish they catch,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greg Young. “Unlike ‘do not consume’ advisories that warn the general population to avoid eating fish from a particular body of water altogether, precautionary fish consumption advisories are specifically directed to sensitive populations such as children, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and those who may eat fish frequently from the same body of water.”

TDEC advised that pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children avoid eating the fish species included in the advisory and that all others limit consumption to one meal per month. Other recreational activities such as boating, kayaking, swimming, wading, and catch and release fishing carry no risk.

TDEC plans to post warning signs at primary public access points and will work with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the United States Army Corps of Engineers to communicate this information to the public.

Cheatham Reservoir - Davidson County

The TDEC said in 2020 and 2021, fish were collected from the Cheatham Reservoir at Shelby Street and Bordeaux Bridges. After processing the fish tissue, officials determined to issue a precautionary fish consumption advisory for black bass (largemouth, spotted, and smallmouth) and catfish species.

Officials added that the precautionary advisory extends from the Briley Parkway bridge crossing in Pennington Bend downstream to Briley Parkway (Andrew B. Gibson Bridge) in Cockrill Bend.

Center Hill Reservoir - Dekalb and Putnam Counties

In 2021, the TDEC and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency collected fish tissue data on Center Hill Reservoir, where fish were being analyzed for mercury. Based on the results, officials determined that a precautionary fish consumption advisory needed to be issued for black bass species (largemouth, spotted, and smallmouth bass) in the reservoir.

TDEC said they consider the source of mercury in the atmospheric reservoir deposition. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, atmosphere deposition due to the global burning of coal is the most frequent reason for elevated levels of mercury in fish.

Dale Hollow Reservoir - Clay, Pickett, and Overton Counties

In the fall of 2019 and spring of 2021, TDEC and TWRA collected fish data on Dale Hollow Reservoir, where fish were analyzed for EPA priority pollutants. Officials determined that based on the fish tissue results, a precautionary fish consumption advisory needed to be issued for walleye and black bass species (largemouth, spotted, and smallmouth) in the reservoir.

