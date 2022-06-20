First Alert Forecast: Second heat wave on the way

A CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR PARTS OF THE MID STATE

After a much-needed break from the heat this weekend, we have another heat wave for the Mid State this week. It will start today with temperatures in the lower to mid-90s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine. The good news is that it’s not looking like a very humid day, and all week long, we should not be dealing with humidity levels like last week.

That being said, it will gradually get more humid as the heat builds in over the coming days.

Temperatures will climb back into the mid and even upper 90s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we’ll flirt with the triple digits during the day, and as it gets slightly more humid, we’ll be dealing with heat index values back in the triple digits efficiently in the afternoon.

The forecast stays dry through the end of the week, with temperatures in the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.

The heat wave will continue into the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

At best, we’ll get an isolated shower Sunday afternoon, but the weekend looks primarily, if not completely dry.

Things are heating up! (News4)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.