Brentwood suspends burn permits due to dry conditions

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Due to the persistent drought conditions in Middle Tennessee, Brentwood Fire officials have suspended the issuance of burn permits for open burning until the area receives measurable rainfall, the city said Monday.

“The prolonged dry weather, combined with windy conditions, means that permit-required open burning cannot be conducted safely,” Brentwood Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Brian Collins said in a news release. “Until further notice, we cannot safely allow open burning in Brentwood.”

Commercial businesses which use air curtain destructors under supervised, controlled environments are exempt from the ban.

Brentwood Fire officials will continue to monitor conditions and notify residents and businesses when the ban on burning is lifted.

Fire officials also remind residents that personal firework displays are illegal inside the City of Brentwood without a permit.

“This is something that has been part of the municipal code for many years,” Brentwood Fire Marshal Chief Jeff Pender said in a news release. “In this current drought and extreme heat conditions, even a small firework could ignite a large fire.”

The city asks that all residents be respectful of their neighbors and allow the only fireworks set off to be those in permitted displays.

Concerns about violations can be reported to the Brentwood Police at the non-emergency line, 615-371-0160.

The City of Brentwood will be celebrating the July 4 holiday at Crockett Park on July 4 at 7 p.m.

