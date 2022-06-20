Air quality alert issued for Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued Tuesday’s Code Orange air quality alert for the Nashville area.

An air quality alert can include predicted high ozone levels, fine particle pollution, or both.

“I hadn’t noticed the haziness, but a lot of people at my work were saying to look out for it, so I’ll have to keep an eye out,” Bridget Ells said.

While you may not feel the Code Orange Air Quality Alert like you would the heat, doctors say it can harm people with lung issues, asthma, the elderly, or children.

If that’s you, they say, limit your time outdoors and don’t over-exert yourself.

“Definitely, if I had family that lived here, I would notify them and make sure they’re safe and taken care of,” Ells said.

The air quality alert will likely continue without rain or clouds to break some of the smog. It began Monday.

The highest ozone levels usually occur from 2-7 p.m. in Middle Tennessee, so reschedule or cut back on outdoor activities, particularly during this time.

The general public is not likely to be affected.

Active children and adults and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

If you are sensitive to air pollution, check with your doctor for specific steps you should take on air alert days.

