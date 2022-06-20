Air quality alert issued for Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for the Nashville area for Tuesday.

An air quality alert can include predicted high levels of ozone, fine particle pollution, or both.

Tuesday will be the second day an alert has been issued. A similar alert remains in effect for Monday.

The highest ozone levels usually occur from 2-7 p.m. in Middle Tennessee, so reschedule or cut back on outdoor activities, particularly during this time.

The general public is not likely to be affected.

Active children and adults and people with a respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

If you are sensitive to air pollution, check with your doctor for specific steps you should take on air alert days.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.