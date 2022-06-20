Advertisement

Abnormal color found contaminating local creek


Red water in Marsh Creek
Red water in Marsh Creek(PCSO)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities began investigating a mysteriously colored liquid in Marsh Creek after someone allegedly contaminated the water.

Perry County Sheriff Officials said around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a resident sent authorities pictures of the Marsh Creek at the Buckfork Bridge. In the photo, the color red was very prominent in the water.

Authorities said around noon Sunday; two vehicles were seen parked at Fielder Springs on Marsh Creek Rd. Witnesses told police that the cars were described as a maroon-colored S10 Chevy pickup and a Green Chevy Tahoe with custom wheels. The vehicles were occupied by a man, a woman, a young child, and an infant. There was also a black chow dog.

Witnesses added that they saw the man washing out barrels from the spring water.

According to officials, the substance is not oily, and samples have been taken for testing.

The PCSO asked the public for assistance in helping to identify the persons that own these vehicles.

