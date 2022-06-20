3 teens dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County car crash

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens were confirmed dead following a single vehicle crash Sunday evening.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 6:42 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Jonestown Road and Carol Road.

The preliminary report revealed four teens in the car, but only one survived the crash. This happened after the driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle on the road. That teen was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

THP confirmed that none of the passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

