Travellers Rest launches history database


Travellers Rest Historic House Museum showed off a new database that can be used to retrace the lives of people enslaved at the home.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Travellers Rest Historic House Museum showed off a new database that can be used to retrace the lives of people enslaved at the home.

It’s a two-part system.

First there’s a 45-minute tour of the home focusing on the lives of Judge John Overton and his family, people enslaved at the home and the post-enslavement era.

It’s all to detail how much of an impact these lives had on Nashville’s history.

“The story that we are telling here, we say that our story is Nashville’s story. This home has been here since 1799. It’s the oldest home in Nashville,” Travellers Rest Director of Interpretation Chad Burgess said.

The other part of the project is online.

People can come with a time to the Overton family and fill out a report to add to the research and they can be given information on people they may be related to.

