Former Sen. Thelma Harper honored by St. Jude

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Sen. Thelma Harper was honored on Saturday night at the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream event.

Metro Police Chief John Drake presented the Legacy Award to Linda Harper, daughter of the late senator, for her many years of work to improve quality of life for all, particularly children.

Harper was the first African American woman state senator in Tennessee and was the longest-serving female state senator in state history when she retired after not seeking re-election in 2018. She died on April 22, 2021, at the age of 80.

In addition to Harper, The Fisk Jubilee Singers were awarded the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream Award and Dr. Julie Gray received the Hildreth Service Award.

