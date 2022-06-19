Flight cancellations cause issues for travelers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Recent flight cancellations left Rebecca Papin and her two young children from Middle Tennessee stranded at JFK Airport in New York after a more than 18-hour flight from Singapore.

“I had a couple of hours to rest and then I got a notification that my flight was cancelled to Nashville,” Papin said. “There were no flights available until at least Tuesday and they could do nothing for me.”

She was finally able to rent a car. A guy in line saw how stressed out she was and offered help.

“The man standing in line behind me heard my crying and he said, ‘I’m going to North Carolina. I will drive in front of you the entire way to the Tennessee border and then I’ll peel off to North Carolina,’” Papin said. “My GPS wasn’t working so if he’d not been in front of me, I would have had no idea of even how to leave New York state.”

She drove 13 hours the first day, then rested at a hotel before hitting the road again.

Over the last 48 hours there’s been thousands of flight cancellations due to bad weather and personnel shortages. Summer travel is in high demand.

Travelers at Nashville International Airport said they haven’t run into cancellation issues, but several flights have been delayed.

“I left Thursday from Hilton Head going to Chicago and had a layover in Charlotte. The layover was supposed to be two hours and it ended up being five. It was all weather related,” Theron Bean said.

Others like Carol Davis waiting in the cell phone lot for her friend to arrive from Columbus, Ohio, said she heard about the recent travel troubles but thankfully her friend’s flight wasn’t cancelled.

“She hasn’t been cancelled, but her flight was delayed,” Davis said.

This recent experience has assured Papin that there are still kind people in this world.

“This man saw that I was suffering and that I was a mother along with two small children and he went out of his way,” Papin said.

After Papin’s recent flight experience, she said she’s going to find another means of travel rather than by air.

“If I go anywhere else this summer, I’m going to go be car for sure,” Papin said. “I’m not going to get on a plane again for the rest of the summer.”

