Advertisement

First responders search for man who fell off boat near Smyrna


First responders search for the body of a man who fell from a boat near the Stewart's Creek...
First responders search for the body of a man who fell from a boat near the Stewart's Creek Boat Ramp near Smyrna.(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - First responders are searching for a man who fell off his boat and has not resurfaced on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the accident occurred near the Stewart’s Creek Boat Ramp on Smyrna Road near Smyrna.

The search is underway with drones, boats and divers.

Emergency workers closed the boat map while the search continues.

(WSMV)
(WSMV)(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake presented the Legacy Award to Linda Harper, accepting...
Former Sen. Thelma Harper honored by St. Jude
Flight cancellations cause issues for travelers
Flight cancellations cause issues for travelers
Flight cancellations cause issues for travelers
Flight cancellations cause issues for travelers
Sunday morning First Alert forecast
Sunday morning First Alert forecast