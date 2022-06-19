First responders search for man who fell off boat near Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - First responders are searching for a man who fell off his boat and has not resurfaced on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the accident occurred near the Stewart’s Creek Boat Ramp on Smyrna Road near Smyrna.

The search is underway with drones, boats and divers.

Emergency workers closed the boat map while the search continues.

— RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) June 19, 2022

The search is underway with drones, boats and divers.

Emergency works closed the boat ramp while the search continues. pic.twitter.com/Z6QZZEbiut — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) June 19, 2022

