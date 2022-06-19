Advertisement

Body recovered after falling from boat near Smyrna


Divers recovered the body of a Rockvale man who had fallen from a boat near the Stewarts Creek...
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Divers recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday near Stewart Creek Boat Ramp, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man and his wife were boating when he fell, Rutherford County Sheriff Sgt. Nick Coble said. His wife attempted to throw him a life jacket, but he was unable to grab it. His name has not been released until family members are notified.

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue and Metro Nashville’s Dive Team responded and searched the area with sonar.

“Firefighters and the dive team had two different hits with the sonar and a dive team was sent in to check it out,” Coble said in a news release. “The dive teams recovered the body.”

