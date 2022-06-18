Sumner County man wanted for attempted murder, considered dangerous

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after being charged with attempted first-degree murder Saturday.

Sumner County Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook that they are looking for 28-year-old Chad Hargrave. Hargrave is believed to be driving a silver or gold 2003 Toyota Highlander bearing the TN tag 102BBDW.

Man wanted in Sumner County (Sumner county PD)

Hargrave is wanted for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.

Officials said Hargrave is considered armed and dangerous, and community members should not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hargrave is asked to call the Sumner County ECC at 615-451-3838.

