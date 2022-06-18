Shooting investigation underway at City Side Flats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that one man was shot Friday at City Side Flats

Metro Police said officers were called at 7:34 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim at City Side Flats, located at 1441 Lebanon Pike. When officers arrived, they found one man was shot at the scene.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. There is no information regarding his condition.

Information about the suspect is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we learn more.

