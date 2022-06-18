Advertisement

Police: Armed protestors asked to leave Juneteenth celebration


These protestors were seen heading to the Juneteenth celebration
These protestors were seen heading to the Juneteenth celebration(Tennessee Holler)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two different protest groups were asked to leave downtown Franklin Saturday after attempting to disrupt the Juneteenth celebration.

Franklin Police said one of the groups consisted of people carrying signs that read “White Lives Matter” and “Stop White Replacement.” They added that another group, who said they were a buffer between festival-goers and the other group, included people who were armed and wearing ballistic vests.

Members of each group were also reportedly handing out pamphlets saying they are protesting because “the anti-white system is committed to our spiritual and physical genocide,” to festival goers before police arrived.

Authorities asked both groups to leave, and they complied. No violence or arrests were reported after Franklin Officers intervened.

