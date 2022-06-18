Advertisement

Nashville hosts Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference play


An aerial view of GEODIS Park, home of Nashville SC, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Nashville...
An aerial view of GEODIS Park, home of Nashville SC, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Nashville SC's first game at the stadium is May 1.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville is 4-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. Hany Mukhtar leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with six. Nashville has scored 18 goals.

Sporting KC is 3-6-2 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC is 2-5-1 when it scores just one goal.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Nashville won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mukhtar has six goals and three assists for Nashville. C.J. Sapong has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Russell has five goals for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 4-2-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.1 shots on goal, and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 1-5-4, averaging 1.0 goals, 3.1 shots on goal, and 2.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Randall Leal (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured), Handwalla Bwana (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

Sporting KC: Oriol Rosell (injured), Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Nikola Vujnovic (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Jake Davis (injured), Marinos Tzionis (injured), Daniel Salloi (injured).

