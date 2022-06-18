Advertisement

Motorcyclist confirmed dead in crash Friday night


One person has confirmed to be dead following a motorcycle crash.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police confirmed the death of one person following a motorcycle crash Friday night.

CPD said the crash involved a 2016 Toyota Highlander traveling southbound in the left turn lane of Fort Campbell Blvd. A 2015 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling in the center northbound lane of Fort Campbell Blvd and began to proceed through the intersection at Ringgold Road.

The investigation revealed that the Highland turned into the path of the Ninja and caused the crash.

Officials confirmed that the motorcycle was driven by Dwayne Marable, 33, from Oak Grove, KY. Life-saving measures were attempted on Marable, but he was ultimately pronounced deceased on the scene. His next of kin has been notified.

Charges are currently pending for the driver of the Highlander, according to CPD.

