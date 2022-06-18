Driver crashes into utility pole, flees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police closed a portion of McGavock Pike following a crash Saturday morning.

MNPD said they are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and McGavock Pike Saturday morning. Officials said the vehicle driver crashed into a utility pole and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The intersection was closed due to Nashville Electric Service crews being on the scene to repair the pole the driver crashed into.

It is unclear if a pedestrian is involved at this time and the condition of those involved in the crash.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

